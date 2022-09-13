Kenan Jokes Zendaya Is “Too Old For This Day” Leo DiCaprio

He went there. Kenan Thompson wish Zendaya a belated happy birthday at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, joking that she was at a “weird age” in Hollywood.

“Zendaya is from Euphoria,” the host, 43, said during a monologue at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday. “Zendaya just turned 26 last week. Happy birthday!”

The Spider-Man: No Coming Home star sat not far from the stage and thanked the Saturday Night Live alum. “26 is a weird age in Hollywood,” Thompson continued. “I mean, you’re young enough to play a high schooler, but too old to date. Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Zendaya immediately hid her face in her arms, shaking with laughter.

The quip comes just two weeks later We Weekly confirmed that DiCaprio, 47, and Camila Morrone25, separated earlier this summer.

‘Leo and Camila weren’t having fun anymore,’ source says exclusively We earlier this month. “The honeymoon phase was over and things faded away.

The insider added that the Oscar-winning actor is already looking for his next girlfriend, and Gigi Hadid enchanted him.

“Leo has his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown any interest,” the source said of the 27-year-old model. “They are friends, but she does not want to be romantic with [him] at present.”

Zendaya, meanwhile, isn’t in the market to date the actor, who is 21 years her senior. The Emmy winner (she won Outstanding Dramatic Actress in 2020) has a long-term relationship with her Spider Man costar Tom Holland.

She and the British actor, who is also 26, were pictured kissing in July 2021, confirming years of relationship status rumors. She raved about how her boyfriend supports her work as an actress and producer on Euphoria in April.

“I think it’s great to have that support and love around you because you need it,” she said. entertainment tonight at the time. “It’s not an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free yourself up from time to time.”

She also sent Holland a heartfelt birthday wish in June. “The happiest of birthdays to the one that makes me the happiest The greatest showman actress wrote via Instagram alongside a romantic photo of the two smiling and cuddling.

The KC undercover alum has four nominations, all from his work with Euphoria. She’s up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and she has two Lyricist nominations for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics (one for “Elliot’s Song” and another for “I’m Tired”). ”). She is also the youngest executive producer to be nominated in the Best Drama Series category.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners for the 2022 Emmy Awards.