Kenan Thompson at the Emmys: ‘Zendaya is 26, too old to date DiCaprio’

In one of the most commented moments of the Emmys, the presenter of the gala, Kenan Thompson, affirmed that the young protagonist of “Euphoria”, Zendaya, is too old to go out with Leonardo DiCaprio after having turned 26 a couple of weeks ago .

“Zendaya just turned 26. 26 is a strange age in Hollywood. You’re young enough to play a high school student but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio,” snapped the comedian before the astonished gaze of the guests and the Zendaya herself, who hid her face upon hearing the joke.

The actress, who in 2020 won the Emmy for best dramatic performance for the first season of “Euphoria”, had just received congratulations on her recent birthday (September 1) just before hearing the joke.

The comment quickly became viral on social networks, as it comes weeks after it was confirmed that DiCaprio broke up with his last girlfriend, the Argentine Camila Morrone, just when she turned 25.

For some time now, countless followers have pointed out that none of the couples of the protagonist of “Titanic” have continued to be paired with the actor once they have exceeded a quarter of a century of life.

With Gisele Bundchen he cut when he turned 23, and with Blake Lively, Kelly Rohrbach and Nina Adgal he did the same once they reached 25 years of age.

In fact, there are countless graphics and videos on social networks that analyze a pattern of behavior that has not gone unnoticed by the writers of the Emmys and Thompson himself, known in the US for being one of the main actors of the emblematic program humor “Saturday Night Live”.

For its part, the best-known awards on the small screen, are delivered this Monday with “Succession” as the great favorite among the dramatic series and “Ted Lasso” in the comedy section.

Starting at 5:00 p.m. local time in Los Angeles (1:00 a.m. GMT), the Microsoft Theater hosted a ceremony that returned to the face-to-face format, with guests and a red carpet, after two reduced editions due to the pandemic.

However, the coronavirus continued to make a dent because the organizing chain of this edition, NBC, reduced the capacity and the number of accredited media on the red carpet to avoid possible contagion among its guests that would force the filming in progress to be paralyzed, many of the which are months behind.