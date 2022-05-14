Kenan Thompson ditches wedding ring at Hard Rock Hotel opening after breakup

ads

Kenan Thompson got rid of his wedding ring after his breakup with wife Christina Evangeline.

The “Saturday Night Live” star was the master of ceremonies for the star-studded grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in Times Square on Thursday night and seemed unfazed by the tumult in his personal life, witnesses tell Page. Six exclusively.

“He looked like he was having a lot of fun,” says a spy. “He was the master of ceremonies at the beginning of the show before John Legend performed and brought his drink on stage and kept saying that he was just ‘chilling’.”

We’re told Legend, 43, arrived onstage about 40 minutes after it was scheduled to start, so Thompson, 44, “didn’t talk about anything like he was stalling” in a hilarious manner before introducing the key speakers of the evening.

Kenan Thompson removed his wedding ring at the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel on Thursday amid his split from wife Christina Evangeline.Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Thompson kept his sunglasses on tight throughout the event and at the after party, where he was seen chatting with Mayor Eric Adams, Cara Delevingne, Vanessa Hudgens, Legend and more stars.

Almost always with a drink in hand, the “All That” alum was heard telling a fellow attendee how he was doing “good.”

Thompson spent the night chatting with stars including Mayor Eric Adams (seen here). Page Six

Page Six confirmed in early April that Thompson and Evangeline, 33, were splitting after 11 years of marriage. They share two daughters, Georgia, 7, and Gianna, 3, and focus on co-parenting.

The “Kenan & Kel” alum and the interior designer married in November 2011 in the Arctic Room of the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.

Thompson and Evangeline split in April. FilmMagic

Thompson is the longest-running cast member on “SNL,” currently appearing in its 19th season. His most famous sketches include “What’s Up With That?”, “Black Jeopardy!” and “Family Feud,” in which he poses as host Steve Harvey.

