Kendall and Kylie Jenner joke about their differences in a fun TikTok

Posted on
27 November 2020




















Kendall and Kylie Jenner they teamed up to participate in a nice challenge on TikTok, where you have to choose between two categories proposals from time to time.

To express their preference, they decided to walk towards the preferred category: many times they took different paths, some took the same.

So the eldest – Kendall, 25 – went towards “supermodel“, since she is a supermodel for work, while the 23-year-old tried, but her sister pushed her towards “Instagram model” (Kylie has recently surpassed the incredible figure of 200 million followers on social media).

via GIPHY

Then the love life, with Kendall going to the basketball players (confirmed that he had attended two basketball players in the past), while Kylie towards the Rapper (she was with Tyga and with Travis Scott, with the latter she had daughter Stormi).

The first, which is a soap and water type, then chose the “low maintenance” category, while the second which is known as the guru of tricks, went towards “high maintenance”.

On two categories they agreed: both are mom and dad’s favorite and both chose “stay at home” instead of “going out” (although Kylie joked sneaking into the “going out” category).

See for yourself:

@kyliejenner

i’m still a supermodel on the inside

♬ original sound – Alexandra Karadimas

An idea to copy if you live with your brothers or sisters, or remotely with friends!

ph: getty images










