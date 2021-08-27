Kendall and Kylie Jenner, sisters’ evening: two monochromatic looks so identical and so different

Kendall And Kylie Jenner they were spotted in Santa Monica as they were leaving the Giorgio Baldi restaurant. They both chose gods for the evening between sisters monochromatic looks, which could not be so the same and so different, just like their personalities and their style.

Kylie she loves showing off her curves by combining oversized garments with extremely sexy lines. The young businesswoman built her own tonal outfit, creating a palette in shades of “orange. Bright tangerine maxi bomber jacket and tight dark orange leggings that widen at the ankles. To elevate the sporty puffer jacket, she chose shiny copper-colored square-toe heels.

On the other end of the spectrum, his sister Kendall with his minimalist glamor in a brown suit. Sheer top with wool vest and lurex panels on the side to add a glitter touch. She completed the outfit with high-waisted tailored trousers and patent leather boots. The fact that every piece of the look is the exact same shade really deserves a round of applause.

Kylie and Kendall’s looks have the same theme, solid colors from head to toe, but they couldn’t be that different. Completely unconscious, the famous sisters gave us one tonal ensemble lesson and here there is really to take notes.

ph. getty images