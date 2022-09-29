Kendall and Kylie Jenner Worried About Sister Khloe Kardashian’s Weight Loss

Those who follow the adventures of the Kardashians could not miss the new silhouette of Khloe Kardashian, who has melted since her last split with Tristan Thompson, the father of her children.

A weight loss that greatly worries her two youngest sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The supermodel and beauty queen shared this with their eldest child Kim Kardashian, who decided to speak with Khloe.

“You look really skinny. I don’t want to give them away, but Kendall and Kylie texted me to say they were a little worried about you because you’re really skinny. I told them that you were a little stressed, ”we can hear the apprentice lawyer say to her sister.

Khloe Kardashian initially replied that she was surprised that her model sister was alarmed for her well-being, to which Kim replied that she had tried to be reassuring.

Khloe insisted she was fine, and explained that she’s just been going through a lot of different emotions since her split from Tristan Thompson.

The couple ended their relationship last year after yet another infidelity by the basketball player.

They recently had a second child via surrogate, a pregnancy that was decided while they were still together.

“It’s a lot, but I just like to isolate myself to handle things my way. Everyone has their problems, so why would I impose them on others? We just have to manage what we have to manage. Going through this whole thing with Tristan has been incredibly difficult. The hardest part was learning to stop loving someone. It was my life for six years and we weren’t just a couple, we were truly best friends. He was my gym buddy, and we did all these things together. Learning to stop doing these things takes time. Just because someone hurts you doesn’t mean you won’t love them overnight,” she said.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have two children together, four-year-old True and an unnamed son who was born July 13 via surrogate.

The basketball player also had a son, during his relationship with the reality TV star, a little Theo, born last December, with Maralee Nichols.

He is also the father of another five-year-old boy, Prince, from his relationship with Jordan Craig, who was still pregnant when he met Khloe Kardashian.