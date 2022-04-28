Kendall and Kylie’s new collection is on sale today and it could sell out quickly

We no longer count the number of collaborations that Kylie Cosmetics has made to date. Whether with the Grinch, Freddy Krueger, Kris Jenner, Balmain, Stormi or even KKW, Kim Kardashian’s beauty line, Kylie Jenner is not ready to stop limited edition collections. This is why she decided to make a second collaboration with Kendall Jenner. If the two sisters already united two years ago on the Kendall X Kylie Cosmetics collection and also have a clothing line together, they are coming back for a second drop called KENDALL X KYLIE.

What is the KENDALL x KYLIE 2.0 collection made of?

Purple sets the tone for this collection, ideal for everyday wear. Indeed, composed of 6 products, it adopts the lilac spring color. On Instagram, Kendall Jenner reveals her outfit worn for the photo shoot of her collection: an entirely purple unstructured dress. A soothing color that makes us want to know more about this collaboration.

Available now, KENDALL X KYLIE includes a palette of 18 matte shadows in neutral shades, for simple everyday makeup. A palette of highlighters and blushes also completes the collection, as well as a peach lip gloss and 3 lip pencils.