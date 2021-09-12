Kendall Jenner, 25 supermodel looks (also) off the catwalks for her 25th birthday

Raised between Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Kylie, Kendall Jenner, eldest daughter of Kris and Caitlyn (then Bruce), a lanky girl with decidedly less reckless curves than the rest of the clan, said she felt as a child like the ugly duckling. We all know the story, however, and the magic has also taken place in the hyper media house of Kardashian.

In few years Kendall, as the protagonist of the reality show Walking with the Kardashians, has turned into a fashion star and its switch couture it was really ultra fast. A minute ago he was the introvert tween star of the program, the one after we find it on the catwalk for Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, just to name a few.

After all, since its debut on the catwalk in 2012 (she showed for the first time in New York for the Sherri Hill brand) she showed everyone she possessed the stuff of a super model.

The rest is under everyone’s social networks: in cover in the most prestigious magazines in the world, including Vogue America in 2016 who dedicated an entire issue to her (first among the Kardashians, and Kim muta), highest paid top in 2018 and among the most desired faces of the fashion biz, campaign testimonial à la page, 141 million followers on Instagram, events and red carpets as if it rained on which Kendall’s style swings like a pendulum between sexy and romantic, elegance and wow effect.

Welcome, therefore, to the world of fashionable wonders of Kendall Jenner who for years has surprised and delighted with her outfits. Be it provocative or casual, version by day or by night, his every move in style is like the flapping of a butterfly’s wings: he unleashes a tsutnami of tailored copy / paste on the planet. From his extraordinary street style (on her, even the sweatshirts look like chic garments from haute couture) at the glam attitude that evolved event after event, Kendall, among the first to put her bra in a corner and to be part of the #freenipples team, follows a well-defined fashion path, knowing how to draw the flashes on yourself.

A mix of luxury and high street, old and new, in her wardrobe there is everything, from the vintage garment by Jean-Paul Gaultier toit piece by Balenciaga. Influencer like few others, she was among the first to bring back thong heels and the choker, the 90s collar today in the jewelry box of all millennials. With her partner in crime, younger sister Kylie, since 2015 he has been making fashion collections for all budgets. The latest, The Drop by Kendall + Kylie, in a limited edition for Amazon Fashion, focuses on denim, body with cut-out details. joggers, vegan leather pants and tie-dye prints, for a 360 ° Instagram like-catching look.

In conclusion, so much stuff for Kendall Jenner who blows 25 candles on November 3. As she learns via social media, she’s currently on a private tropical island (lucky her!), Far from the covid-infested world, and shows fans her skimpy bikinis. animalier, multicolor, brilliant.

Immersed in the sea, crystal clear like the famous dress homage to Paris Hilton (inspired, in fact, by the one signed by Julien MacDonald that the heiress wore in 2002), worn for her 21 years, or the boots studded with Swarovski for almost 8 thousand euros designer Saint Laurent that he put for the birthday party of 2017. Now we can’t help but wonder what new super sparkling detail will make her birthday outfit memorable.

Waiting for fireworks, in the gallery we opened it style file by Kendall with the put from the most sensational red carpets. The transformation into a style swan is definitely complete.

