Kendall Jenner, a Summer Fashion Collection Available for Only 72 Hours

Trendsetters and models among the most famous – and paid – in the world, Kendall Jenner has been one of the main protagonists of the fashion industry for years, from catwalks to advertising campaigns, passing through the fashion collaborations between the brand founded by her and Kylie Jenner and some iconic groups and brands. The 25-year-old’s latest project as a designer, however, is even more exclusive: it is a collection with About You, which will be launched on e-commerce and in stores on July 25th. And that, above all, will only be available for 72 hours.

A launch that, considering the influence of the model in terms of trends, despite the limited time – and perhaps, precisely for this reason – it already promises to be a success.

The collection designed by Kendall Jenner counts 11 models in different color variations, consisting of some of his favorite clothing to wear every day, in line with his personal style. Of the essential wardrobe yes, but with a sartorial and cool allure at the same time, from soft shirts to basic shorts, passing through cropped sweaters and two indispensable summer: slip dress and bikini. In terms of palettes instead, the models focus on neutral shades such as beige and taupe, but also dusty greens and ochres and the inevitable black and white. In addition, for an extra touch of uniqueness, every single piece in the collection is numbered, and has a special code that includes Kendall’s birthday: 11/03.

«I love basic garments. You can combine each piece of the collection in a mix and match”, said Kendall Jenner, who for the launch of her capsule with About You was immortalized in her hometown of Los Angeles, in its natural and habitual dimension. The result is a very personal campaign, in the company of his dog Pyro, taken by Zoey Grossman under the creative direction of Donald Schneider Studio. Kendall x About You will be available from this Sunday at midnight for exactly three days, in all 23 European stores and in preview on e-commerce, with prices from € 39.90 to € 79.90, in sizes from XS to XXL. But not only that, because this is just a first taste of the collaboration between the model and the brand: also coming, a second chapter for the Fall / Winter 2021-22 season.