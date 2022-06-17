Kendall Jenner admits she has no idea how to cut a cucumber

He’s a vegetarian victim! Kendall Jenner is aware that the world judges her for the way she cuts her cucumbers – and she can’t blame them.

“Looking at it, I thought, ‘Why did I cut it like that? ‘” Kendall, 26, said during the Television Academy’s Thursday, June 15 screening for The Kardashians. “I was literally talking to one of his bosses and saying, ‘Can you help me? Can you teach me? What did I do wrong? How to do better? Let me take it seriously.

The good-natured tease comes after a May 12 episode of the hit Hulu series. The model can be seen cutting a cucumber so inefficiently that momager Kris Jenner must politely ask the chef to step in and take over. Fans quickly took to social media soon after to laugh at Kendall’s complete lack of cooking skills.

Kendall, however, takes it all in stride — even joking that it’s a pretty perfect representation of who she really is. “I think it’s hysterical and I love it, honestly. Because it couldn’t be more me. I’m, like, a noodle with these weird things,” she admitted during the panel.

This isn’t the first time the reality star has poked fun at herself. Shortly after the moment went viral, Kendall retweeted a screenshot of herself with the caption “Kendall Jenner trying to cut a king cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever seen #TheKardashians ,” to which the California native agreed, responding, “Tragic!”

On May 26, the Hulu personality took to social media again, posting a photo of a knife and cutting board via Instagram and captioning the post, “Here we go again.

While Kendall insists it’s all fun, Khloe Kardashian claims her sister had a different kind of reaction to the now-viral moment.

“She is not happy [about the video]the Good American founder, 37, revealed in May during an episode of the ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast, but insisted she immediately put her little brother in his place. “I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair. You are the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild toes, God bless you. And you can’t cut a king cucumber. The world is good because… how can you be so perfect? She has the perfect life.

Kendall is far from the only member of the Kardashian clan to catch heat for food-related incidents. Kim Kardashian’s The role of chief taste consultant for Beyond Meat was called into question in May when she appeared to “pretend to eat” the food in an ad she shared via Instagram. The KKW Beauty founder, 40, then debunked the rumors by posting a real blooper who confirmed she had taken real bites of the product.

