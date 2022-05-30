Kendall Jenner also succumbs to the loafer craze

The wardrobe of Kendall Jenner is more ambitious than attainable. Not everyone can get their hands on, for example, a vest from the spring-summer 1997 collection of Dolce & Gabbana, one of the outfits the top took to her sister’s Italian wedding Kourtney Kardashian or a ball gown Prada personalized like the one Kendall Jenner wore it at the Met Gala 2022. Ditto for her look miu miu after party lingerie inspiration.

Basics can also be fashionable

But if you look carefully, among high fashion and ultra-trendy handbags, Kendall Jenner also has a large collection of basics. On the arm of the basketball player Devin Booker this week in Los Angeles, the top wore a prime example of the basic, effortless look. With her gray tank top, dark blue jeans and tasseled loafers, Kendall Jenner fits perfectly with the new era of minimalist fashion. It’s the kind of simple summer look that anyone can recreate from pieces already in their wardrobe.

Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles. Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

The off-duty look at your fingertips

Just grab your favorite jeans and a plain tank top (the everyday staple that’s been brought up to date on the catwalk by Prada), and add high-end accessories, such as BCBG loafers, a leather handbag and silver earrings to bring a touch of refinement. Invest in the right basics, and off-duty top aesthetics are within your reach.

Other accessible fashion essentials to find in the wardrobe of Kendall Jenner ? Hooves Birkenstockminis uggs and athleisure outfits Hello Yoga. Not to mention her favorite accessory when she’s likely to encounter the paparazzi (after all, she’s a Kardashian Jenner), a bottle of his 818 tequila. Yours for $60.

Totême – Espera ribbed organic cotton tank top The essential of the summer, back in force on the catwalks of fashion shows. 90 € Toteme via Matchesfashion.com Khaite – Danielle Straight Jeans 380 € Khaite via Matchesfashion.com

Le Specs – Tres Gauche Rectangular Sunglasses 76 € The Specs via Matchesfashion.com Mango – Fringed patent loafers

Translation by Sophie Brindel