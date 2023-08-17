Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny: A Much More Serious Couple Than You Think? He told these things in an interview

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny during a Drake concert.

Kendall Jenner defines herself as an emotional person on the latest cover Harper’s BazaarMagazine in which he gave an interview where he talked about how to love and commit himself in his relationships.

“I love a lot and I love without apology,” the 27-year-old model expressed. “I don’t like goodbyes, and I will struggle to avoid saying goodbyes. Kendall insisted, I will always fight for the relationship.

The model’s claims were soon linked to her romance with Bad Bunny, with whom she was seen smiling, kissing and hugging during Drake’s concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

Despite acknowledging that not all of her comrades have shown the same devotion, she assures that she will continue to devote herself completely, as her nature does not allow her to love in any other way.

Since February and March, various international people have speculated that the model and artist do not maintain exclusivity and that their relationship is casual. However, from the moments captured at Drake’s concert, the relationship seems more serious than it seems.

During the interview, the leading model talked about her childhood, a time when she secluded herself in the privacy of her room because, unlike her sisters, she was always the shyest one in the family.

She said, “I’ve been like that ever since I was little, even though I was shy and very quiet at times.”

Kendall, who made her television debut at the young age of 12 on her family’s reality show keeping up with the Kardashians,

In a video shared on various social networks, the couple is seen at Drake’s concert. Bad Bunny whispers the phrase in Kendall’s ear as he wraps her around her waist and gently touches the singer’s face.

At the concert, the Puerto Rican had the opportunity to interact with one of Kendall’s sisters, as Kim Kardashian also attended the event and recorded them with her cell phone, indicating that she approved of the relationship.

fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar presented a series called mouseIn which Hollywood celebrities who have a lot of influence in the society take part. The protagonist of the previous edition was Kendall.

