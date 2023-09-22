Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attended Gucci’s show together

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny took a romantic trip to Milan on Friday and headed to one of the city’s busiest, celebrity-filled spots: the front row of Gucci.

The model and the musician, both real fashion icons, sat next to each other at the Italian fashion house’s runway show. She wore Jenner in a belted trench coat and a tan beanie, complementing the tan look with an oversized white button-up and jeans.

gabriel boys,getty images

Earlier in the week, they were photographed attending the Metropolitan Opera together in New York City. He was seen arriving in Milan by private jet on Thursday.

talked to bunny Vanity Fair recently About why he prefers not to talk about his romantic relationships in interviews and generally keeps his personal life private.

Regarding fans who weren’t thrilled about her dating Jenner, she said, “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really I don’t want them to do that.” Know. I’m not really interested in explaining anything, because I have no commitment to explain anything to anyone. I’m clean and my friend Jomar (Davila) is clean and my mom is clean. They’re the only people I have to explain anything to. As far as Julianna Dominguez of Mississippi (a random fan name), I don’t owe her anything to clarify. Never. “About anything.”

He further added, “There are people who say that artists have to endure this.” “I didn’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to listen. “I don’t force you into this.”