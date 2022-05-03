Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid in Sexy Lingerie for the Met Gala Aftermath

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid turned heads at the Met Gala aftermath wearing lingerie as clothes!

• Read also: Bella Hadid is embracing the trend that is not unanimous in 2022

• Read also: Cara Delevingne topless on the Met Gala red carpet

• Read also: Met Gala 2022: Here are the most beautiful looks of the stars

Indeed, Bella Hadid looked like a burlesque star in her all-black ensemble, including lace nipple covers. The star was heading to the after-party with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman.

Meanwhile, model Kendall Jenner turned heads in her show-stopping Prada gown at the Met Gala, but it’s her revealing post-event outfit that’s got the most buzz.



Getty Images

The 26-year-old went all out by flaunting herself in a sheer lace capri-style top and pants, which reveal a revealing satin lingerie set. Formerly a redhead, Kendall Jenner dyed her brown mane at the Met Gala and also decided to bleach her eyebrows. However, after the gala, the fashionista’s eyebrows were back to normal.

No doubt, the looks were more audacious than each other during the Met gala and this audacity carried over to the post-gala celebrations!

WATCH: Hunger Games: Where are the cast 10 years later?