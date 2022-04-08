Kendall Jenner and BF Devin Booker go shopping after revealing she watches all of his games: rare photos – Up News Info

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rarely seen together. The low-key couple ran errands around Los Angeles on April 7.

Kendall Jenner26 and Devin Booker, 25, were spotted running errands. The rarely seen couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7, for the low-key outing. The model and NBA star dressed casually, with Kendall opting for a pair of green and black sides, a black tank dress and a patterned blue cardigan. She then took off the sweater, apparently because of the high temperatures, as she walked alongside the Phoenix Suns star. Meanwhile, Devin opted for a white t-shirt, brown pants and classic black Converse All-Star sneakers.

The outing comes amid Kendall’s media spree for her new reality show, The Kardashianswhich is set to premiere on Hulu on April 14. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel live, Kenny has made a rare public comment about her boyfriend of almost two years – sharing that she doesn’t miss watching any of his basketball games! ” Sure [I watch]. I watch every game unless I have… last night I had dinner but all my friends and family know I like to sit with my phone wherever I am,” she told jimmy kimmel.

Kendall revealed she’s been a big NBA fan since her big sister Khloe Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom, who previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Khloe, 37, married Lamar, now 42, in 2009 after just a few weeks of dating – but the couple eventually split in 2013 and divorced in 2016. “Yeah, [I became a sports nut because of this]. I’ve always been a basketball fan since basically with Khloé…I remember we used to go to every Lakers game when I was really young so I’ve been a big NBA fan since really a long time,” Kendall added. .

Last night was busy for the model: not only did she accompany her sisters Khloe, Kim Kardashianand Kourtney Kardashian with mom Kris Jenner to Kimmel — she also attended Devin’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kenny sat next to his sister Kylie Jennercourtside as they rooted for Devin, looking stylish and fabulous the entire time.