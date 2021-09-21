Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker enjoyed a vacation with Hailey and Justin Bieber

A vacation among BFFs for Kendall Jenner And Hailey Bieber!

The two models went in Jamaica to enjoy a long weekend of relaxation, after they both walked the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021.

With them were their sweet halves: Kendall’s boyfriend, the basketball player Devin Booker, and Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, with whom she recently celebrated three years of marriage.

Kendall Jenner at the 2021 Met Gala – getty images

According to a source of AND! News, they all left New York together and returned to their homes in Los Angeles at the end of the vacation.

Loading... Advertisements

“They were staying in neighboring cottages – added the insider – They had a lot of fun swimming and sup, spending a lot of time in the water. Even though it started raining at one point, they loved the tropical weather. They have been there three nights“.

Hailey Bieber posted a slideshow from the trip on Instagram: in an image she can be seen on the sup and in a video she dances in the rain. The friend does not appear in the photos, but sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian have both left their likes.

About Kendall Jenner, she recently told some curiosities about Devin Booker and their love: they have been together for more than a year.

ph: getty images