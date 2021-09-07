Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker stroll at sunset in Italy

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall JennerThe Italian vacation continues, but not without boyfriend Devin Booker!

Jenner shared loads of photos from her latest stop in Italy on Monday. Included in the footage is a photo of the model and an NBA player walking down a cobbled street at sunset.

In two photos shared on Instagram Story, Jenner, 25, and Booker, 24, hugged as they leaned against a stone wall facing the bay, with city lights twinkling in the distance.

Other photos shared on Jenner’s website include a shot of her and her boyfriend Faye Khadra enjoying a meal and another relaxing in the water. She also included a photo of her boyfriend, Michael Sheetrett, who is an 818 tequila athlete.

“Limoncello 🍋”, Jenner comments on his post In reference to the famous alcoholic beverages of the region.

Jenner and Booker – who’s new to A Win gold medal At Tokyo Olympics – linked fact Since April 2020, but didn’t take Public Relationship Until Valentine’s Day 2021, when they exchanged photos on Instagram.

In June, hm celebrates their first anniversary.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Jenner was “crazy” about the Phoenix Suns player.

“She’s never been happier,” the source said, “her whole family loves Devin too.” keep up with the Kardashians star. “Devin is a wonderful guy. He is very humble and does not want to be famous. He’s just too nice to Kendall. ”

Before their trip to Italy, Jenner and Booker celebrated the success of their tequila brand with a rooftop party at the Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island.

“They were laughing and playing with each other and kept looking into each other’s eyes all night, never looking away from each other,” said a PEOPLE attendee at the time, adding that Booker seemed “very close and friendly” with Jenner’s friends.

“At the end of the night, they walked out together hand in hand with nothing but a smile,” the source said.