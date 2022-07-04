Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are spending 4th of July weekend together

Model and star of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker spent their July 4 weekend together in the Hamptons, seemingly proving that Kendall is still with the NBA player. In June, the model’s fans began to speculate that she was no longer with her boyfriend after discovering strange behavior on social media between him and her brother. After some research, fans realized that Devin didn’t like some tweets about Kendall and deleted some photos of her from her Instagram page. They also noticed that his brother was unfollowing the 818 Tequila founder on Instagram. A week later, sources claimed fans’ hunch was correct that the pair were no longer together.

However, Kendall and Devin were spotted together in Malibu shortly after breakup rumors began to spread. The encounter happened after Kendall posted a revealing photo on her Instagram page and quickly got a like from Devin. The couple looked very flirty in paparazzi photos of their reunion, and it turned out they hadn’t broken up after all. Fans began to think they were wrong about the split or that there was a short fallout before the couple reconciled. Kendall started dating Devin, who has also been linked to Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods, in 2020.

Kendall and Devin seem to be giving fans more reason to believe they never broke up, as they were seen spending the 4th of July weekend together. Kendall’s fan account kendall_dbook shared a video on TikTok of a 4th of July party in the Hamptons where The Kardashians The star can be seen watching an extravagant sparkler show alongside her boyfriend at Michael Rubin’s annual white-themed 4th of July party. In the video, Kendall, dressed in white, is alone watching the sparklers when Devin approaches. The model then puts her hand on her back, and at the end of the video, they are holding hands.

Fans of Kendall and Devin, who they dubbed “Kevin,” were thrilled to see the pair back together. “yeah, holding hands,” wrote a fan, while others also expressed their enthusiasm. Recently, Kendall and Devin were accused of staging their reunion photos in Malibu. A source alleged that Kendall’s team didn’t like that Devin’s actions on social media made it look like he dumped his girlfriend. They thought that if the public thought Kendall had been dumped, it would make her look bad. To revive his image, they reportedly called Devin and had him meet Kendall at Soho House in Malibu to let everyone know the couple was still together, and Devin did. not break up with Kendall.

From the 4th of July video, it looks like Kendall and Devin are either back or never broke up to begin with. While the Malibu photos may have been staged, the Hamptons video looked very low-key and the pair seemed oblivious someone was taping them. Luckily for Kevin fans, their love for each other doesn’t seem staged this time around. The Kardashians The star’s team can rejoice because the public no longer believes Devin dumped Kendall.

Source: Kendall_dbook/TikTok

