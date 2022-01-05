Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker getting married?

“Did you also notice the ring on Devin’s finger?” Comments a follower of Kendall Jenner, who with a post on Instagram immortalized her love escape with her partner Devin Booker in the mountains, between walks and expensive bottles of Italian wine. She was born in 1995, one of the best known models in the world, and part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan; he, NBA star, basketball player in the Phoenix Suns, linked to the model for just over a year.

“Mmm .. the ring”, comments someone else: the most attentive will not have escaped the ring from his hand, which for some very attentive, however, is yet another troll of the couple, who is not new to deceive their followers and tabloids around the world. In fact, it could just be an illusion, a simple game of mirrors. Usually worn on the ring finger of the left hand, in the reflection mirror it reveals that the basketball player is carrying it to the right hand.

The post published by Kendall has raised more than a doubt and not just rumors about the wedding. In the first photo of the gallery, in fact, Kendall poses with a bottle of Tequila (the model has recently founded her own brand) revealing a belly that some have commented as “presumed to be pregnant”. All that remains is to wait for the official news, if it is true.

