Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Hold Hands at NYFW After Party 2 Months After Reconciliation

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are definitely back and stronger than ever! The superstar couple – who recently reconciled after splitting in June – were spotted getting cozy at a New York Fashion Week after party on Friday night (September 9). Wearing an incredible black and white dress, the stunning model held hands with her NBA star pal, who kept her cool in an all-black ensemble and a backwards-facing baseball cap.

The outing comes after several romantic dates of the perfect couple. Since getting back together, Kendall and Devin have been spotted at a few parties and dinners as if picking up where they left off in June, when they quietly ended their very private romance of two. year.

Back when the split was announced, a source EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411, and it looks like Kendall called it off because Devin wasn’t “as serious as she was” about their love match. ” diviner is very upset about it all and he sure hasn’t even started to move on,” the source began. ” kendall broke up with him because she didn’t think he took the relationship as seriously as she did. kendall felt like it was very important to bring him to Kourtney’s wedding with her and she thought it would be super romantic. But it didn’t turn out that way at all, and he couldn’t have seemed more out of touch with the love and romance aspect of it all.

Another source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the subject of having children came into play during the breakup. ” kendall does he like diviner, but she doesn’t feel like they’re on the same page in terms of their feelings for each other and in terms of what they ultimately want out of a relationship. All kendallThe sisters of (and even his brother Rob) have children now and kendall is the only one who is not yet close to getting there. It just makes her feel a bit like the odd one out. His mother and sisters always ask him, “So, when are you going to have children?” Her answer is always the same, that is, she doesn’t know.

