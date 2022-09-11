Entertainment

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Hold Hands at NYFW After Party 2 Months After Reconciliation

Photo of James James60 mins ago
0 35 2 minutes read

New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker seen holding hands after attending Fai Khadra's birthday party at Zero Bond in New York City. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Customers - Photos containing children, please rasterize the face before publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Kendall and her boyfriend Devin Booker are back in Los Angeles after a weekend in Italy to celebrate Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker. The couple were out and heading to a commercial building in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 24 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Customers - Photos containing children, please rasterize the face before publication*
Image Credit: Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are definitely back and stronger than ever! The superstar couple – who recently reconciled after splitting in June – were spotted getting cozy at a New York Fashion Week after party on Friday night (September 9). Wearing an incredible black and white dress, the stunning model held hands with her NBA star pal, who kept her cool in an all-black ensemble and a backwards-facing baseball cap.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker arrive at a New York Fashion Week after party. (Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID)

The outing comes after several romantic dates of the perfect couple. Since getting back together, Kendall and Devin have been spotted at a few parties and dinners as if picking up where they left off in June, when they quietly ended their very private romance of two. year.

Back when the split was announced, a source EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411, and it looks like Kendall called it off because Devin wasn’t “as serious as she was” about their love match. ” diviner is very upset about it all and he sure hasn’t even started to move on,” the source began. ” kendall broke up with him because she didn’t think he took the relationship as seriously as she did. kendall felt like it was very important to bring him to Kourtney’s wedding with her and she thought it would be super romantic. But it didn’t turn out that way at all, and he couldn’t have seemed more out of touch with the love and romance aspect of it all.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker held hands at the after party. (Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID)

Another source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the subject of having children came into play during the breakup. ” kendall does he like diviner, but she doesn’t feel like they’re on the same page in terms of their feelings for each other and in terms of what they ultimately want out of a relationship. All kendallThe sisters of (and even his brother Rob) have children now and kendall is the only one who is not yet close to getting there. It just makes her feel a bit like the odd one out. His mother and sisters always ask him, “So, when are you going to have children?” Her answer is always the same, that is, she doesn’t know.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James60 mins ago
0 35 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Taylor Swift: How did Guillermo del Toro inspire the singer? | Music

4 mins ago

The exchange of photos in the shower between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer

15 mins ago

‘Clash of the Titans’ and the movies that celebrate the return of the NFL – Movie News

26 mins ago

Megan Fox and her favorite food in the whole world

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button