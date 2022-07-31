Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker to throw axes 1 month after split

A purely platonic adventure or a daring date? Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been circulating reunion rumors as they shared a look at their latest outing.

The model, 26, shared a video via Instagram of the NBA star, 25, taking part in an ax throwing activity on Sunday, July 31. The couple stood in the middle of a wooded area with clearly designed circular signs on a tree. for target practice. Booker seemed to easily reach the top of the center target and shared Jenner’s video to his own Instagram Story.

He posted another photo of himself in the desert three days prior, posing by a scenic river. “Trek king,” Booker captioned the snap from Thursday, July 28, which the founder and sister of 818 Tequila Kylie Jenner the two “loved ones”.

Meanwhile, the basketball star returned the favor, “liking” the photos Kendall shared of herself wearing a red and white bikini on Sunday. The Kendall + Kylie creator captioned the swimsuit snaps with a simple cherry emoji.

While Kendall and Booker broke up in late June, they quickly sparked reunion rumors. The couple were spotted at the wedding of Michael D. Ratnerfounder of OBB Media, and Lauren Rothbergthe head of Hailey BieberRhode, the skincare brand, on July 16.

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum shared photos of her wedding guest outfit via social media the following day, including a snap with a man behind her. Although their heads were cut off, fans immediately speculated that it could be the Phoenix Suns player given the person’s height and attire, which was similar to what Booker was wearing in other photos.

Days before the wedding, Kendall shared vacation snaps that appeared to feature Booker in the front seat of a car. Fans identified him by the tattoo of Jack Skellington on his thigh.

We Weekly confirmed that Kendall and Booker split on June 22 after reuniting in June 2020. Insiders revealed that they decided to take a break ahead of their two-year anniversary, which apparently wasn’t mentioned on social networks.

“[Kendall and Devin are] take this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what it needs to be,” a source said exclusively. We at the time.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis BarkerThe Italian nuptials in May “really put things into perspective,” the insider shared, adding that the exes were “still super friendly and supportive of each other” despite the breakup.

Another source said We that the reality star and athlete wanted to “take this time to focus on themselves” as they “figure out if a future together is what it’s meant to be.”

The exes sparked reconciliation rumors days later when they were spotted laughing at SoHo House in Malibu in late June. They were seen on another outing across the country on July 4 weekend when they stopped at a liquor store in the Hamptons. The two have yet to confirm their relationship status.

