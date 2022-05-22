Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker ultra stylish with matching outfits!

At Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker showed up in matching outfits!

At the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker went ultra stylish with matching outfits! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

A gothic wedding

This week is full of love for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. They decided to to marry for the third time in Italy. Never two without three will we say!

The first time was in a chapel in Las Vegas. Then, the two lovebirds said “yes” to the Santa Barbara courthouse. And finally, this Friday, May 20, they invited their family to Italy to get married at Castello Brown, in a medieval castle.

The atmosphere was quite special since the theme was gothic. Kourtney Kardashian therefore wore a black mini dress that revealed her dark blue bra. This was adorned with an image of the Virgin Mary on the front. She also had gloves up to her elbows and a black veil.

As for Travis Barker, he wore a long black tunic with shoes with platforms and a silver chain. The latter is known for his gothic-inspired looks.

It was therefore he who had the last word for this atypical marriage. Even the guests stuck to the theme. Kim Kardashian also wore a long black dress.

However, some guests did not go through with the idea. This is the case of Khloé Kardashian who preferred to wear a short and elegant outfit.

Kylie Jenner also wore a red dress with flowers. She was very radiant. As for Kendall Jenner, she came with her boyfriend Devin in a totally different look.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are too stylish

During the wedding, the attention was also and especially focused on Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker who were ultra stylish. The lovers have therefore chosen a very elegant outfit, beige in color.

Kendall Jenner then wore a very classy ensemble, with a long beige skirt matched with a fitted jacket with a floral pattern. The pretty brunette had a very simple hairstyle. But she bet everything on makeup to make all the difference.

She therefore wore a very red lipstick which highlighted her. Add to that her pretty pair of glasses which gives her the air of a mysterious star, her gold pendant necklace, and her little tote bag. There is no misstep!

His darling who is none other than basketballur professional Devin matched her. He therefore wore a short-sleeved shirt, over a white t-shirt. He also had on well-pressed beige pants and white flip-flops.

A look that is unanimous on social networks. Internet users validate this simplicity which differs totally from the general mood.

During this marriage, there were absentees, like Kanye West, but also Pete Davidson, or even Scott, Kourtney’s ex! Despite everything, this long ceremony seems wonderful, and unforgettable!