Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker would still be a couple?

Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker really separated? A new photo posted on Instagram sows doubt…

Recently, we learned that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker had taken different paths. However, this new photo posted on Instagram seems to indicate the opposite… MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have broken up

This is news that no one expected. According to several sources, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker would have broken up. Yes, you read it correctly!

“So Kendall and Devin have been going through a tough time and have been breaking up for about a week and a half, explains Kelly Gilmore behind the microphones of E! News. Once they returned to the United States, they began to feel that they were no longer in symbiosis and realized that they had very different lifestyles. »

“Kendall told Devin she needed some space and alone time, but they’ve stayed in touch ever since and care about each other,” she then clarifies.

EntertainmentTonight adds that “Kendall feels they are on two different paths. They have had discussions about their future, but are not on the same wavelength.

Still according to the American media, the two American stars would thus pass their career before their romantic relationship. Eh yes !

“She is one of the most popular models of the moment, keep on going EntertainmentTonight. So she does everything to stay that way. They hope it will work out, but at the moment they are no longer together. »

Where are they today? Hard to say… Unlike her sisters, Kendall Jenner does not expose her private life for everyone to see.

The young woman nevertheless posted a photo on Instagram which seems to go against all these rumors. MCE TV tells you more!

This new photo sows doubt

Very active on social networks, Kendall Jenner delights her millions of fans. With it, Internet users never really have time to get bored.

They thus follow the activity of their idol with the greatest attention on a daily basis, in search of new little nuggets. For once, there are very often!

Between the sublime photos of her numerous shoots, the little moments with her sisters, the delirious anecdotes and the unpublished announcements, there is plenty to do.

As a result, the famous 26-year-old model accumulates nearly 250 million subscribers on Instagram, the showcase of his most beautiful shots. Yes, you read it correctly!

It thus stands out as one of the most popular american stars from the moment. High class ! It must be said that the sister of Kylie Jenner knows how to talk about her.

In the day of Sunday July 17, 2022, she posted a new series of photos in her Instagram story. Kendall Jenner exhibits her sublime haute couture dress!

On one of them, she then appears with a man whose face is cut off. For Internet users, there is no doubt… It’s Devin Booker!

Are they still a couple? We let you discover the snapshot available on Instagram.