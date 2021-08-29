News

Kendall Jenner and fiancé Devin Booker spotted a rare PDA show during an Italian romantic getaway

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker Prepared a PDA during their Italian vacation.

The 25-year-old Model and 24-year-old NBA star was enjoying time together in Salerno. The two were filmed Wednesday sharing a personal digital assistant while in a restaurant on their trip.

After the meal, the couple sunbathed on their luxury yacht.

The two first teamed up in April 2020 after seeing the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and Booker on a trip together to Arizona.

Kendall Jenner enjoys some sun while showing off her bikini body during the Italian holidays

It wasn’t until Valentine’s Day 2021 when the couple went official on Instagram by sharing photos of each other on their Instagram Stories, according to Worldwide.

Source He told Entertainment Tonight in March. “She felt ready to share a little more than she had in the past when she posted a photo of them on Valentine’s Day.”

The source added, “Their relationship is getting more serious and Devin is really relaxed and it’s not just about fame or being in the spotlight all the time, which Kendall really loves.”

“He makes her feel comfortable and safe and is very respectful, all qualities she likes.”

Jenner celebrated the couple’s first anniversary on Instagram in June by once again sharing a series of photos on Instagram Stories.

