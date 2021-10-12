News

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, a furry gift between friends

But what could I ever give her, since she already has everything? Raise your hand if you do not get caught up in this Hamletic doubt, at every Christmas or birthday, thinking of your best friend. Getting the perfect gift isn’t easy. Let alone if the recipient of the strenna – like Hailey Bieber – really already has it all. And in abundance.
Her best and most famous friend, Kendall Jenner, evidently knows her very well, so much so that she is able to find a glamorous thought worthy of her friend.

Who immediately posted it in a story on Instagram, commenting: Thanks for the comfies.

From Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram account.

And, in fact, they look pretty comfortable furry slippers in Dalmatian black & white version that the model wears, combined with a pair of white terry socks. Or, in any case, more comfortable than sexy.

10 HAIRY SLIPPERS TO GIVE TO YOUR BEST FRIEND:

The super top Hailey, therefore, reveals herself with enthusiasm one of us: she too has now become addicted to the domestic life imposed by lockdown and Covid-19, so much so that she appreciates such a cozy gift. And able to keep the feet in a reassuring warmth.

What is the perfect idea for gifts to all the most demanding friends, for the upcoming Christmas?

