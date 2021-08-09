Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber told many details of their friendship playing “I never have”

To inaugurate the playlist with special guests on his YouTube channel, Hailey Bieber he called his BFF: Kendall Jenner!

In front of a plate of mac and cheese prepared at the time, they talked about their friendship starting from the beginning: “We met through Kylie, at the premiere of Hunger Games“.

The premiere of the film was held in 2012 and already in the past Kendall she had told of having “stolen” her friend from her younger sister. Their relationship then tried its hand at the joint work, that of models, which brought both of them to New York.

“I think we are so opposed that we balance ourselves” explained Kendall Jenner, pointing out that she is the most “brutally honest” between the two: “Because I love you and I want the best for you, that you are happy“.

“It is the quality that everyone would like in a friend” replied Hailey Bieber, telling how they have always supported each other in recent years.

“Yes, we have always been through so many things, business, love… and we didn’t let anything get in the way of our friendship, which I think is special and important” added the BFF.

At this point, they decided to play “I never have”: a voiceover asked a series of questions and they had to take a sip if they had done at least once what was asked.

The ones in common? Both revealed that a guy wrote a song about them (in Hailey’s case it’s easy to guess who it is: husband Justin Bieber!) and that it happened that both have kissed the same person.

Both have spied between the messages of their partner, although they explained that it is something they no longer do, neither of them has ever betrayed her boyfriend and neither of them has ever had a one-night stand.

Only Hailey drank the question: “Have you ever cried in front of the paparazzi?” and instead only Kendall admitted to “screaming and making my best friend cry at the Coachella festival“.

See how it went, in the video:

