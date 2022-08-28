Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker: sexy crop top and leather pants, she pulls out all the stops for him

Kendall Jenner was surprised in charming company, this Saturday, August 27. The star of the Kardashian clan was photographed with her boyfriend Devin Booker, while heading to the Catch Steak restaurant in Los Angeles for their friend Zach Bia’s party. It is in total black look, composed of a cropped top and leather pants, the 26-year-old bombshell decided to go to this date with her hair down. We imagine that it is with great pride that the 25-year-old basketball player walked with his beauty, and his extraordinary figure, on the side of West Hollywood (Los Angeles).

In the spring, Kendall Jenner had however separated from her athlete, but the latest rumors wanted the couple to see each other again. Devin Booker appeared in the story of the dummy, as reported by the DailyMail, leaving no room for doubt. And this outing to two only confirms. In the photos and videos recently shared by Kylie Jenner’s sister, we could see that the lovers enjoyed a moment in the mountains. It is a source close to them who had also mentioned their return together with E!. “They worked through their issues and decided they wanted to move on and be together.“, we learned. This Saturday, August 27, the pair formed in any case a very beautiful couple, who clearly seemed to have found happiness.

Rare outing with her sister Kylie, very matching

The day before, Kendall Jenner offered herself a trip with her sister Kylie. Indeed, the youngest sister of the Kardashian / Jenner clan took the wheel of her car for dinner Friday evening with her big sister Kendall. A rare outing of Kris Jenner’s two daughters, with one of their close friends Fai Khadra. The trio went to the restaurant Wally’s, in Brentwood (California). The two sisters were in total black look there too and were seen arriving together in the car of Travis Scott’s girlfriend. Accomplices, they seem to have spent a pleasant evening and could redo a tete-a-tete between sisters more frequently.