Kendall Jenner and her curious way of cutting cucumbers

Cutting a cucumber is a simple and mundane task. Well not when you have a chef at home! Internet users can’t believe Kendall Jenner’s technique for cutting this vegetable.

In the new series The Kardashiansreality show about the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kendall Jenner prepare a snack. A seemingly banal scene, until viewers discover the rather special technique of the model for cut a cucumber. Twitter and TikTok are on fire and Internet users say they have never seen such an absurd thing.

How to Cut Cucumbers, According to Kendall Jenner

During the fifth episode of the series, broadcast on May 12, we find Kendall at her mother, Kris Jenner. The 26-year-old model is preparing a snack. His mother tells him to be careful and repeatedly offers him the help of the head of the family. But the young woman refuses. She begins to cut her cucumber and begins by holding it tip of the fingersat the very place where she cuts it very close to the knife, then cross his armsto hold the vegetable more “easily”.

Since then, Internet users have made fun of his technique and reproduced it in humorous videos. On twitterthe reactions fuse: “The way Kendall Jenner cuts a cucumber will haunt me forever” said @badtasticb or even “jsaw Kendall Jenner attempt to cut a cucumber on TV. Made me feel a bit superior but mostly poor” recount @halbrownlee. On TikTokeven chiefs reacted to give the model a little lesson on how to cut cucumbers.

The young woman assumes her lack of experience in cutting vegetables, she tells the camera “I’m definitely not a good ‘cutter’ so don’t zoom in on me. I’m by no means a professional“. If you hold on to your fingers, do not attempt to reproduce Kendall Jenner’s method at home.