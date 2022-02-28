Kendall Jenner and her shocking change with red hair

There are more and more celebrities who bet on him natural redhead like her new makeover. Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and other of the most influential celebrities in the fashion industry have opted for this new trend in recent months. Group of celebrities that, today, is joined by the supermodel and member of the Kardashian clan, Kendall Jenner.

The model is one of those brave women who is not afraid to change her image. We have seen her blonde, with risky cuts, with XXL hair… It was not surprising that one of these days she would surprise us with a new makeover, but we did not expect it at all. such an extreme change.

Going from her classic straight brunette hair, to a super natural red hair that seems to be her birth hair. Yes, as you hear. Kendall Jenner has dyed her hair and her new look has not been able to impress us more, although we cannot deny that she has a quite attractive touch.

Getty Images

Getty Images

In the purest Emma Stone style or Jessica Chastain, Kendall Jenner shows off her great hair while walking through the French streets of Paris with her close friend Fai Khadra. However, she was really in the Prada fashion show held during Milan Fashion Weekwhere the celebrity She was first seen in this red tint with a bouffant look and elegant black coat full of feathers.

At first we thought that it was a punctual dye for the special occasion. A change of look that, with the passing of days, would be forgotten. But it seems that we were not right. Kendall Jenner is now a redheadand the truth is that, although we had not recognized her at first, the more we look at the images, the more we like her new image.

This new hair color manages to bring light to the model’s face as well as that sensual essence that defines her. And it is that, despite the fact that it is a complicated dye to obtain in many cases, there are a series of tips that explain why it suits her so well celebrity. Porcelain skin, smooth features and the achieved natural effect that they have achieved with the right tone: the coppery redhead.

We don’t know how much longer Kendall Jenner will wear this new trend, maybe a few months, weeks, days… Who knows? All we can do is admire her for the moment.

