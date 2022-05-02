Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian dine in New York before the Met Gala!

Kendall Jenner and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out for dinner with Travis Barker in New York ahead of the 2022 Met Gala.

The Met Gala 2022 is fast approaching! It is also scheduled for this Monday, May 2, 2022 and, this time, all the Kardashian sisters are invited. To celebrate, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian went out to dinner together. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kendall Jenner always on top at the Met Gala

The Met Gala is a highly anticipated ceremony for fans! And the Kardashians sisters are among the most popular stars every year. Kendall Jenner is still proposing breathtaking outfits !

How to forget his Met Gala 2019? Accompanied by her sister Kylie Jenner, she arrived in orange dress with feathers from head to toes. Kylie, for her part, was in a mermaid in her purple dress. High class !

A great regular at the event, Kendall Jenner had shared her disappointment at not being able to scroll on the red carpet in 2020. In fact, the ceremony had been canceled due to the pandemic.

Finally, she made up for it well for the Met Gala 2021! Kendall Jenner caused a sensation with her transparent dress. Dress adorned with rhinestones and hair tied back, it was hard to miss.

So we just have to wait and see what Kendall and her whole family have in store. for this Met Gala 2022 ! Be that as it may, the model, having become the most profitable of the year 2021, granted a small family dinner in New York. MCE TV tells you more!

Kendall and Kourtney Kardashian out before the Met Gala

Great news ! This year, Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, invited the entire Kardashian-Jenner family. Indeed, if Kylie and Kendall Jenner are regulars at the ceremony, this will be the first Met Gala for Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

Only brother Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, should be out. Indeed, he is involved in a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. And Travis Scott, Kylie’s boyfriend shouldn’t be there either!

To celebrate the news, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Kendall Jenner went out for dinner At New York. On the program, casual outfits and sunglasses. For now, they are far from the theme of the Met Gala 2022, “Gilded Glamour”.

Indeed, Kendall Jenner wore a large brown jacket with matching cowboy boots. All this, with beige pants and a white crop top t-shirt. Simple but effective !

Fiances Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker opted for all black matching outfits. Kourtney therefore wore a sweatshirt dress with a black leather jacket. For her part, her fiancé wore jeans and a black sweatshirt with a peaked jacket. The glam punk style par excellence!

In addition, the lovers have perfected their outfits with the same pair of glasses and black shoes. And they showed up hand in hand in front of the photographers! How cute they are!

In short, fans can’t wait to find Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian for this Met Gala 2022. But, they are also waiting to discover Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian on the red carpet this year.

Photo credits :

Ramales Felipe/Splash News/ABACA

Carriero Mimmo/IPA/ABACA

Peterson Christopher/Splash News/ABACA