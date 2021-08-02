Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive on Amazon Fashion

If the series Keeping up with the Kardashians has come to an end, Kim and her sisters continue their glittering career on social networks. So the two younger sisters of the noisy American family, Kendall and Kylie, they literally sent you haywire Instagram with two selfies announcing a really cool and interesting fashion news for online shopping lovers.

The drop on Amazon Fashion

Kendall Jenner and Kylie on Amazon Fashion. The collaboration this time is with Amazon Fashion and with the format The Drop (i.e. a temporary launch) for the first time hosts the collection of two superstars and influencers of the caliber of Kendall Jenner + Kylie Jenner.

The KENDALL+KYLIE drop includes some truly exclusive garments. Customers all over the world, yes it is not just an American thing, will be able to buy super cool garments from today. Some examples? Denim jackets and cargo jackets, elegant joggers, tie-dye patterned suits, bodysuits with asymmetrical cuts, pouches, sneakers and ankle boots. You can find everything here.

Be careful, however, because the garments of the KENDALL + KYLIE collection are available for a limited period.

