News

Kendall Jenner and the perfect artistic jeans for summer 2021

Photo of James Reno James Reno55 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

There are those who collect paintings, those who prefer to accumulate clothes, but there is a fashion brand that offers the possibility of doing both in a single gesture. Juliet Johnstone is an artist based in Los Angeles who hand paints jeans, hats and much more. To seal the international success of the artistic brand is Kendall Jenner who, just a few days ago, wore one of his very original items of clothing, while walking through the streets of West Hollywood.

Read also: Dua Lipa on vacation in Albania, her look takes us back to the 2000s

Kendall Jenner sets the trend with her artistic jeans

Embellished with a single painted flower, the pants worn by Kendall Jenner are a carefree tribute to summer and to the exploding nature, with its simple and essential lines, but enriched by the artist’s hand-made decoration. Just like a painting, each of the garments painted by Johnstone is numbered and serves as a collector’s item, especially considering stocks run out in seconds.

Read also: Dolce & Gabbana, the patchwork dress by J.Lo is the trend of the summer

A Los Angeles brand to know!

But the surprises reserved by this Los Angeles brand do not end there. It is in fact a circular fashion conscious brand and highly sustainable. The artist recycles old vintage trousers to give them a brand new look, one of a kind, much loved by celebrities, in the past also by Bella Hadid!

Celebrities who love Juliet Johnstone’s style

Kendall Jenner allowed her pants to shine by pairing them with simple accessories, like one white hobo bag and classic sandals Birkenstock. And now that both Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have worn the Johnstone pieces? Something tells us that they are about to become even more unobtainable and above all cool!


Photo of James Reno James Reno55 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

OnlyFans, because banks have influenced changes

August 23, 2021

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively talk about themselves with Google’s autocomplete

September 19, 2021

plot, cast and poster of the film with Mark Wahlberg

September 7, 2021

Ted 2, so actor and director did not die with the collapse of the Twin Towers

13 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button