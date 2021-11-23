Kendall Jenner and the perfect artistic jeans for summer 2021

There are those who collect paintings, those who prefer to accumulate clothes, but there is a fashion brand that offers the possibility of doing both in a single gesture. Juliet Johnstone is an artist based in Los Angeles who hand paints jeans, hats and much more. To seal the international success of the artistic brand is Kendall Jenner who, just a few days ago, wore one of his very original items of clothing, while walking through the streets of West Hollywood.

Kendall Jenner sets the trend with her artistic jeans

Embellished with a single painted flower, the pants worn by Kendall Jenner are a carefree tribute to summer and to the exploding nature, with its simple and essential lines, but enriched by the artist’s hand-made decoration. Just like a painting, each of the garments painted by Johnstone is numbered and serves as a collector’s item, especially considering stocks run out in seconds.

A Los Angeles brand to know!

But the surprises reserved by this Los Angeles brand do not end there. It is in fact a circular fashion conscious brand and highly sustainable. The artist recycles old vintage trousers to give them a brand new look, one of a kind, much loved by celebrities, in the past also by Bella Hadid!

Celebrities who love Juliet Johnstone’s style

Kendall Jenner allowed her pants to shine by pairing them with simple accessories, like one white hobo bag and classic sandals Birkenstock. And now that both Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have worn the Johnstone pieces? Something tells us that they are about to become even more unobtainable and above all cool!