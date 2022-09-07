Entertainment

Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson ignore each other at The Weeknd concert

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson don’t appear to be on good terms after the two allegedly ignored each other at The Weeknd’s concert in Los Angeles.

Thompson, who shares two children with Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian, came to the show separately but reportedly did not interact with her children’s aunt.

Kendall Jenner reportedly refused to recognize Tristan Thomspon while watching The Weeknd perform.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Thompson attended The Weeknd’s concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with an “all-male entourage.”

After their arrival, Thompson and his friends were escorted to the guest platform near the stage, although, according to the source, “he paid little attention to the show, as he was seen talking to his entourage and send text messages”.

While Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship remains frosty, it seems the same can be said for Kardashian’s younger sister.

Jenner arrived on the same guest platform once the concert started. She was joined by the singer’s rumored girlfriend, Simi Khadra, Simi’s twin, Haze, and their brother, Fai, all of whom are close friends with Jenner.

Camila Morrone, ex-girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, was also seen at the concert dancing with Jenner, Simi and Haze.

45secondes is a new media, do not hesitate to share our article on social networks to give us a solid boost. 🙂

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Emily in Paris Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast

37 seconds ago

Emily Ratajkowski and Zendaya found the perfect comfortable and chic shirt for the office

2 mins ago

BETMGM LAUNCHES “IT’S ON”, ITS COLOSSAL ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN WITH AN ALL-STAR CAST

11 mins ago

Rihanna: her body criticized since she was a mother

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button