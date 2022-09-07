Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson ignore each other at The Weeknd concert

Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson don’t appear to be on good terms after the two allegedly ignored each other at The Weeknd’s concert in Los Angeles.

Thompson, who shares two children with Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian, came to the show separately but reportedly did not interact with her children’s aunt.

Kendall Jenner reportedly refused to recognize Tristan Thomspon while watching The Weeknd perform.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Thompson attended The Weeknd’s concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with an “all-male entourage.”

After their arrival, Thompson and his friends were escorted to the guest platform near the stage, although, according to the source, “he paid little attention to the show, as he was seen talking to his entourage and send text messages”.

While Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship remains frosty, it seems the same can be said for Kardashian’s younger sister.

Jenner arrived on the same guest platform once the concert started. She was joined by the singer’s rumored girlfriend, Simi Khadra, Simi’s twin, Haze, and their brother, Fai, all of whom are close friends with Jenner.

Camila Morrone, ex-girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, was also seen at the concert dancing with Jenner, Simi and Haze.

The source claimed that ‘Kendall’s group was seen standing at the corner of the platform closest to the stage’, while Thompson and his ‘entourage’ were ‘seen standing in the middle of the platform’ .

After about 20 minutes, Jenner left the guest platform with her friends and left the floor. When the concert was over, Thompson and his band walked out to the back of the venue, while Jenner was up front.

During this moment, eyewitnesses claim that Jenner and Thompson walked around but did not recognize each other.

The lack of communication between Jenner and Thompson isn’t necessarily a surprise considering what the sisters think of the NBA player. In July 2022, Kourtney Kardashian made headlines after ditching Thompson on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner immediately followed suit, as well as Kris Jenner, although Kim, Khloe and Kendall are still following Thompson.

Thompson’s relationship with the family took a huge turn for the worse after the paternity scandal that broke in December 2021, where Thompson finally admitted to fathering a baby with another woman while still with Kardashian.

The former couple recently welcomed their second baby together, a son, via surrogacy in August 2022, and while Kardashian has been pretty tight-lipped about the baby news, she recently spoke to Elle about being a “mom.” of two “.

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she said, adding that her kids “challenge me as a person,” so “being able to transform little people into truly amazing people is an honor and a gift. »

“We need to take these roles seriously, especially these days, with the degree of accessibility children have and the information they are exposed to at such a young age. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love him so much . »

In July 2022, amid speculation that Thompson and Kardashian were expecting a baby, a source told US Weekly that the two weren’t speaking outside of their kids.

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” the source claimed. They went on to say that they “have not spoken to each other since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues and current affairs. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.