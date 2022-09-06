Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson IGNORE EACH OTHER During Awkward Encounter at Weeknd’s Inglewood Concert

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: The Weeknd’s Inglewood concert on Friday night, September 2, 2022, was packed with celebrities, including Tristan Thompson and Kendall Jenner. It was a bit of an awkward moment due to the fact that Tristan isn’t exactly the most popular person in the Kardashian family at the time.

ADVERTISING

The status between Khloe Kardashian and the relationship of ex-cheating Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children, is complicated to say the least. However, it looks like the status quo is pretty frosty right now, as 26-year-old Kendall has refused to acknowledge the NBA player.

ADVERTISING

RELATED ARTICLES

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson are ‘quarantining together’ with daughter True amid outbreak, source says

Kendall Jenner gets cozy on boyfriend Devin Booker’s lap in new vacation pic

ADVERTISING

Both Tristan and Kendall attended The Weeknd’s concert separately in Los Angeles and were taken to the same VIP party platform to watch the concert. According to sources who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Tristan and Kendall bumped into each other on the show but carefully avoided each other, with an eyewitness saying they “never recognized each other.”

ADVERTISING

Apparently, Tristan arrived at the show with an “all-male entourage” and was escorted to a “guest platform” near the stage. An eyewitness noted that he “barely paid attention to the broadcast” and spent most of his time talking to friends and texting. Meanwhile, Kendall and her friends (including Simi Khadra, Haze Khadra, and Fai Khadra) also hung out on the guest platform once the show started. While Kendall and his friends were on the part of the platform closest to the stage, Tristan and his friends were somewhere in the middle. Kendall was joined by a few influencers including Camila Morrone, who recently split from actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

ADVERTISING

According to ET, about 20 minutes into the concert, Kendall and the Khadras exited the platform and left the floor. Kendall wore knee-high boots with black sheer tights, a black miniskirt, a white top and a gold chain belt. @idolabel posted a video on Twitter of Kendall at The Weeknd concert:

Once the concert was over, Tristan left the platform towards the back of the room. Kendall, meanwhile, was heading to the front of the room. That’s when, according to the eyewitness, Kendall and Tristan passed each other but didn’t recognize each other. This should come as no surprise, considering the paternity scandal that unfolded last winter and how Tristan’s character was completely gutted by none other than Kylie Jenner. It seems the Kardashian family isn’t the biggest fan of the NBA player, who has admitted to cheating on Khloe on several occasions.

ADVERTISING