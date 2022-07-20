Kendall Jenner anxious: she reveals her tips for…

Monday, April 4, 2022, Kendall Jenner lifted the veil on the things she has put in place to combat her anxiety. For many years, the model has indeed had anxiety attacks.

Tips that could help many people with anxiety… Became famous at the age of 12 thanks to her participation in the show keeping up with the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner regularly has anxiety attacks. Wishing to lift the veil on her mental health, it was on Instagram that the pretty brunette shared: “My anxiety, especially social anxiety, has been at 100 lately. I settled in a place where I don’t feel bad about it. I love my space and my time spent alone.Discussing her tricks, Kylie Jenner’s big sister said, “I find ways to help me start my day with a calmer, more positive mindset. That being said, I just wanted to spread good vibes.“

In order to help her fans, Kendall Jenner said: “Today I started my day with: 10 deep inhales/exhales before I even touch my phone, going to my garden and writing, writing down all the things I’m looking forward to today/this month- here, expressing my gratitude for all my blessings, took the sun, had my tea and I practiced deeper breathing. Try ! I’m optimistic about my day ahead and you should be too! I love you !In the comments section, her sister, Khloé Kardashian, wrote to her: “I love you Kenny!!! I’m too proud of you!Her fans meanwhile shared:Thank you for being so open about your struggle with anxiety. It helps so many people (like me) to know that we are not alone” ; but also : “Some of these things have really helped me!“

Kendall Jenner: ‘Sometimes I feel like I’m dying’

A year earlier, in a conversation with psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula for voguethe model said: “I remember being very young, I would say 8, 9, 10, and having trouble breathing and going to tell my mother.Feeling that as she gained fame her mental health deteriorated, Kendall Jenner explained:I think being overworked and being in the situation that I’m in right now is kind of what got him out of control in a way.” Claiming to be a hypochondriac, the young woman added: “I have times when I feel like I need to get to the hospital quickly because I think my heart is going to fail and I can’t breathe and someone needs to help me. Sometimes I feel like I’m dying.“