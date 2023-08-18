Kendall Jenner appeared on the cover of a magazine in $4,000 panties and Cain stockings and revolutionized the fashion world.

Internationally acclaimed supermodel and member of the influential Kardashian-Jenner family, Kendall Jenner has once again made waves in the fashion world with her daring style choices in Harper’s Bazaar magazine. Jenner stood out in a bold combination of a navy blue denim ensemble and high-impact black pantyhose that took the digital platform by storm.

The latest trend to gain popularity among celebrities is wearing “can can” tights without skirts or pants, a bold choice that has created a sensation on social media. Kendall Jenner embraced this new fashionista trend on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, where she posed in black Miu Miu pantyhose and a gold glittery, beaded culotte that cost $4,000.

The outfit was complemented with a lilac T-shirt sweater, black stiletto heels and gold neck and wrist accessories that matched the lingerie. The supermodel also wore a total denim look, which included an oversized jean jacket and vintage-style high-waist pants. A black belt with a silver butterfly buckle added a touch of elegance to the outfit.

The choice to wear nothing under the jacket reflects another growing trend among celebrities: wearing open topless lingerie sets, which emphasize boldness and sensuality in contemporary fashion.

Kendall Jenner completed her look with casual yet edgy makeup, which included brown and nude eyeshadow on lids, black mascara, pink blush on her cheeks, contouring and pink cream lipstick. A wet, middle-parted updo topped off her impressive fashion choices.

The photos, posted on the Harper’s Bazaar Instagram account, instantly garnered thousands of “likes” and hundreds of comments from followers and fans of the model. The question of whether Kendall Jenner was inspired by her older sister Kim Kardashian, who debuted the pantyhose look with revealing lingerie, has caught the attention of fashion lovers.

With her bold style and ability to lead trends, Kendall Jenner continues to show why she is considered one of the most influential figures in the worlds of fashion and entertainment. Her presence on cover pages and on social media continues to generate dazzle and buzz around the world.