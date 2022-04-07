Kendall Jenner Awkwardly Celebrates the Weekend by Replacing Kanye West at Coachella – Up News Info

Kendall commented on The Weeknd’s Instagram post announcing that he would be headlining the music festival in place of his former brother-in-law.

Kendall Jenner attended the Coachella Music Festival during her last productions (she was sidelined in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic). So it’s no surprise to fans that the model keeps up to date with last-minute talent deals. But it can be a little shocking when she comments on those involving her former brother-in-law. This is the case when Kanye West removed from the Coachella headliner, to be replaced by The weekend!

When the ‘Blinding Lights’ took to his Instagram on Wednesday, March 6, to announce that he would be taking over the closing parties for the two-weekend event, Kendall reacted with praying hands emoji in the section. comments. The Weeknd revealed the news after Kanye forfeited the legendary festival on Monday (April 4) after also skipping the Grammys. Interestingly, Kanye was replacing Travis Scott, which was to be front page news until the Astro World tragedy occurred, where ten people died during his concert.

In February, Kanye first threatened to quit Coachella in an Instagram rant blaming another Coachella headliner, Billie Eilish, to throw shade at Travis about the Astro World incident. Kanye said Billie had to apologize before “performing” at Coachella. Billie responded to Kanye saying, “Literally never said anything about travis. was just helping a fan.

Meanwhile, some fans took umbrage at the idea of ​​Kanye headlining Coachella, as he recently harassed his ex Kim Kardashian on social media, including making horrible threats to her new boyfriend pete davidson. A petition on Change.org calling for Kanye’s resignation had over 50,000 signatures. “We have seen Kanye harass, manipulate and hurt Kim, Pete and others for over a year now,” reads the petition. “It’s ridiculous that he’s allowed to do this freely. Coachella (as well as other brands that still work with him) should be ashamed of themselves and shouldn’t give him a platform anymore. Maybe Kendall would be ready to sign her John Hancock to the roster!