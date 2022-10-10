Kendall Jenner basks in the sun, stark naked…

The weather is nice, there is sunshine, a swimming pool… and therefore nothing better for sunbathing. But to be sure of having an even complexion, there are not a thousand and one solutions to adopt. It is necessary to tan in the simplest device. A technique oh so effective, it is not Kendall Jenner who will say otherwise! And she proves it, photo in support.

Kendall Jenner in lazy mode

On Instagram, the young woman posted a snapshot where we see her lying on a towel, on her stomach, completely naked, her bikini placed by her side… Well, she is almost naked. The model, eyes glued to her smartphone, still wears a green baseball cap to protect herself. And, detail that kills, we will also notice that to circumvent the censorship which rages on Insta, Kendall, 26, even took care to… pixelize her nipple. And this is far from being the first time that we can admire it in this way of course. Kendall is used to posing nude.

The other photos offered in this carousel are less “biased” – Kendall on horseback, a sunset from a car, a bedroom, a plate of maki… The connection between all of this? We are still looking for him.

A well-deserved moment of idleness for Kendall Jenner, who is said to be single again. Her relationship with basketball player Devin Booker would be on hold, does she have a message to send?

