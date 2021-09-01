Kendall Jenner becomes creative director of FWRD

Kendall Jenner’s resume is already varied: she is a supermodel, reality star and owner of a company that makes tequila, 818. And now, she can add the role of creative director of FWRD to the list. “This position means another step forward for my fashion journey, where I can work in a new way with the brands and creative teams that I have admired,” says Jenner, “It is for a great opportunity to put into practice what I have learned, and most likely learn even more. “

As creative director, Jenner will be responsible for the “look and feel of the site,” according to a release, and will curate her own selection of designers and trends for clients. A prerequisite for a position like this is to have a strong sense of what’s happening in fashion. FWRD, as its name suggests, is particularly proud of this ability to anticipate trends. And fortunately, Jenner has an edge in this area. Street style landmark – and one of the most famous women in the world – Jenner has legions of fans who look to her for new inspiration, whether she dabbles in ascetic minimalism or wears the coolest dress of the summer. , or that you support the hand-painted trousers of an independent designer. As Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer of FWRD’s parent company, Revolve Group, said in a statement, “Kendall is something of a compendium of luxury fashion, and there is no one better suited for this position.”

Kendall Jenner Glen Luchford

No stranger to eclecticism, it also has a distinctly So-Cal aesthetic, which is appropriate considering FWRD is a Californian company. “I think right now, what’s important is that people are taking their own style and aesthetics into their own hands, mixing the pieces in a very personal way,” says Jenner. “I’m for combining different designers with a pair of sneakers. And I’m excited to see all the new collections coming out for more inspiration.”

Jenner will start her new job during New York Fashion Week, starting September 8. Special attention will be paid to emerging and independent designers, with the aim of offering them some support and at the same time keeping FWRD at the forefront of global trends. “I hope, in some way, that this is an opportunity to give the most creative emerging artists this type of platform”, says Jenner, “I work with many talents who not only inspire my fashion but also my daily choices. The digital space it is a very important tool for today’s creatives, and it is certainly an open window on the next generation of talent. “

The article was originally published on Vogue.com