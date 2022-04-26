Kendall Jenner becomes the most profitable model in 2021!

A ranking published by Launchmetrics revealed that model Kendall Jenner made very, very big money for brands in 2021.

Kendall Jenner is first and foremost a model before being Kylie Jenner’s older sister. Moreover, the one nicknamed Kenny chained advertising campaigns and parades in 2021. Which then earned her the most profitable model spot in 2021. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kendall Jenner appears natural on Instagram

Kendall Jenner is thrilled right now. And to show his happiness, she does not hesitate to appear natural in his Instagram story. Something to delight his fans and push them to abandon the filters.

In this video posted last weekend, Kendall Jenner turned redhead a few months ago, appears all smiles in a zebra print swimsuit. The model filmed herself in a kitchen the day after the second weekend at CoachellaApril 23 and 24, 2022.

Moreover, in the middle of a Kendrick Lamar concert, Kendall Jenner didn’t hesitate to promote her business. Thus, Kylie Jenner’s sister appears very happy drinking a sip of her brand of Tequila, 818.

Indeed, she spins the perfect love with the basketball player Devin Booker. So much so that the couple even joined Hailey and Justin Bieber to celebrate the end of 2021.

On the occasion of Coachella 2022, Kendall Jenner made an appearance during the first weekend, alongside Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. The trio of friends was therefore reunited to see Justin Bieber join on stage Daniel Caesar performing on stage.

So Hailey Bieber’s husband surprised everyone by joining the singer for the title Peaches. On the weekend in Palm Springs, the three young women have used to party with friends.

Yes, outside of work, Kendall Jenner loves to party. That’s why the Top threw a party on behalf of 818 Tequila. MCE TV tells you more!

She becomes the most profitable model of 2021

Even though Bella Hadid is the most influential model of the moment, Kendall Jenner wins the prize for the most profitable model. In effect, it generated $50.9 million. A very important media value for the year 2019.

She is then ahead of her very good friend, Hailey Bieber who comes in 2nd position in the Launchmetrics ranking. Justin Bieber’s wife hits 34.5 million dollars in media value. Just that !

Bella Hadid comes just behind in 3rd position. Gigi Hadid’s little sister generated $34.1 million.

Thus, in this ranking, Kendall Jenner stands out as the most profitable Top of 2021. And to measure its media value, several elements have been taken into account such as media rates, reach on social networks and engagement rates through mentions, etc.

In short, the brands have therefore done well to bet on Kendall Jenner to embody their clothing. Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have both played the BOSS advertising campaign. Just that !

Kendall Jenner began her modeling career at age 14. Today, she goes to the most prestigious parades. Indeed, during the last Paris Fashion Week, she paraded for Off-White.

