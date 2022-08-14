Kendall Jenner Bikini Body Photos

Sure, Kendall Jenner is a highly demanded professional model. But while she may be blessed with great genetics, that doesn’t mean her physique has looked the same since she started walking the slopes or posing in a bikini while traveling with her family. super famous.

Still tall and thin, he’s still clear from Kendall’s early on-screen days on keeping up with the Kardashians in her time now as an established pro posing for Victoria’s Secret, La Perla and more that she is dedicated to taking care of her health and her body.

And while she admits she doesn’t like cardio, she’s always up for toning and strengthening exercises, especially on her favorite body part to work out. “Sometimes when I watch TV I think to myself, ‘I should be doing abs and sit-ups right now,'” she wrote in 2017 on her abs exercise app and website. . “Then I get up off the couch and do it.” She also revealed her 11-minute at-home routine, which includes planks, crunches, leg lifts and other vigils.

Like her sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jennershe has worked with various top coaches including Gunnar Petersonand tried a wide variety of exercise techniques, including HIIT circuits, barre and boxing.

“People will find it hard to believe,” Peterson said We before Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2016, but “this girl does squats, deadlifts and pull-ups.” Any other pre-show fitness tips she has up her sleeve? “A lot of sled pushing, a lot of lateral work on the track,” added Peterson, “and a lot of very high intensity cardio intervals.”

And like any fun-loving model, Kendall likes to show off her hard work by rocking bikinis at the beach, poolside and in mirror selfies.

818 Tequila founder also turned to fitness trainer Autumn Calabria to stay fit.

“When I was coaching Kendall, she looked to me to develop the approach. My fitness programs last between 30 minutes and an hour,” said the revenge body instructor exclusively said We Weekly in September 2019, noting that they train three or four hours a week using cardio strength training. “There’s a modifier in every program, so whatever your fitness level, you can push to your max.”

Calabrese explained exactly how to get Kendall’s sculpted abs. “Abs are made in the kitchen, you will never train on the wrong diet,” she said We. “Besides that, be careful to keep your stomach up throughout the day. Believe it or not, we often walk around with our abs loose. You can also focus on planks, bent knees on planks, side planks, and leg raises.

Scroll to see Kendall’s bikini body evolution: