Kendall Jenner boyfriend yes or no? Meanwhile, here are all his ex

Who are the ex-boyfriends of Kendall Jenner? This is the question that, for some time, continues to peep out from time to time in our minds in the (vain) attempt to shed light on the private life of the former model of Harry Styles.

Kendall Jenner it is certainly the most reserved of the sisters Kardashian and this only increases our curiosity about her love stories and the various flirtations: which guys have made inroads into her heart and who, on the contrary, has only made an appearance in the life of the 24-year-old model BFF of Gigi Hadid and sister Bella Hadid? If on the relations of Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian we know everything and more, here is that the private life of Kendall it seems to be perpetually shrouded in mystery and this despite the girl, among the most requested and appreciated models in the world, is one of the 20 most followed celebs on Instagram. Kendall’s profile in fact has 141 million followers and this despite the star of At The Kardashian Pass he never releases anything about his private life, except for a few shots in perfect solitude backstage of a photo shoot or during a holiday in some remote place on the planet.

“I think a couple relationship is something sacred. It’s something between two people and no one else has to say their opinion” he recounted Kendall at Harpre’s Bazaar, revealing why his relationships have never been bandied about either on social media or on the red carpet or, much less, on the covers of the most glamorous newspapers “People want to start a drama. If I had a guy surely the others would say a lot of negative things that would probably end up making us leave“. In short, the Jenner she is not one who loves to show the world what happens in her real life, far from the sequins and flashes of photographers. But who are the former Boyfriends of Kendall Jenner and most importantly, did you know that in addition to Harry Styles the model had other vip flirts?

The timeline of Kendall Jenner’s ex

Nick Jonas (2015)

Yes, before Prianka Chopra in the heart of the beautiful Jonas Brothers there was the Victoria’s Secret model and, hear hear, to act as a cupid between the singer and the Kardashian was Gigi Hadid who, at the time, was engaged to Joe Jonas! Between Kendall Jenner and Nick Jonas but it seems that things have never really meshed and to tell it was the same pop star “Kendall is fantastic and of course, being a good friend of Gigi’s they date together with Joe” he had explained the youngest of the Jonas Brothers during an interview with E! “Sometimes it happens that we are in the same place or we all go out together“. Ok Nick message received, with Kendall never hit the spark.

2013-2016 Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner they were seen together for the first time in 2013 during a romantic dinner, and then they were pinched again very close on New Year’s Eve 2014. The two would have dated in secret and for a long time, and then say (perhaps) goodbye in 2015, returning to date again at the beginning of 2016 when Harry and Kendall were spotted aboard Ellen DeGeneres’ boat during a vacation. That at the time they were just friends? Difficult, also because between the two celebs the complicity and attraction was more than evident and the kisses that immortalized them clinging like mussels at the stern and bow of the yacht that hosted them are proof of this. What happened then between the model and the singer is unfortunately not known, despite this, however, among the former lovebirds seems to have remained a relationship of mutual esteem and affection that continues to bind them even today. According to many among other things Harry Styles he would have dedicated to Kendall, who would have acted as his muse, the album that saw him debut as a soloist in 2017: “It’s an important part of the album. Harry explained to The Rolling Stones, telling how this ‘mystery girl’ was fundamental to his creative process”Sometimes you want to tip, sometimes you just want to give them the whole hat… and hope they know it’s just for them“. That it is precisely the Kardashian the lucky one to whom the singer of Watermelon Sugar did you want to dedicate an entire record?

2016-2017 – ROCKY ASAP

In August 2016 Kendall Jenner and the rapper ASAP Rocky they begin to date with a certain assiduity, attending together first the Yeezy fashion show by Kanye West and participating as a couple at the Met Gala 2017, where the paparazzi did not escape the shabby hand of the boy who, between a drink and a dance, groped the backside of the model. Yes, there was a certain feeling between the two and for the first time in a long time Kendall showed up again with a boy. Between the two the relationship continued for some time, too bad that then the too many commitments of both led them to move away permanently.

2017-2018 – Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin he is a basketball player with whom Kendall has been out for some time, first in friendship and then with the hope of giving life to something a little more ‘concrete’ (let’s say so). Although the two had many things in common, it seems that the passion that blossomed suddenly between both of them slowly faded, making Kendall and Blake Griffin return to being just friends. Without benefits of course.

2018 – Anwar Hadid

It seems that the current boyfriend of Dua Lipa Anwar Hadid he always had a certain weakness for the young Kardashian, before whom he could not refrain from flirting. It seems, however, that between the two there has never been anything more than a simple game of glances, some clapping, some hugs a little more prolonged than normal and some small snagging. That the two are hiding something more from us? Who knows, we in the meantime at Dua Lipa recommend staying in the bell. You never know…

2018-2019 Ben Simmons

The story between Kendall and the basketball player Ben Simmons it was never ‘official’ until Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram profile a video where the couple saw each other struggling with a long hug. Although the two broke up in May 2019, on New Year’s Eve Kendall attended a party organized by Ben: that a flashback was underway between the two? Who can say!

2020 – Devin Booker

That Kendall likes Bascket players is now well known, hence the news of the flirtation with Debin Booker it didn’t surprise us that much. Rumors of a possible story between the two began to circulate when the basketball player made a trip to Arizona in April 2020, right in the same place where Jenner was also located. When you say ‘the cases of life2, right? The couple subsequently began to flirt via social media, and then went on vacation with Justin and Hailey Bieber in September, ending up appearing together also on the occasion of Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday where, among the various guests, devin’s spilungone also popped up. Is he the right guy for Kendall?

