Kendall Jenner calls out critics in humorous TikTok video

The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner has some words for her’obsessed‘ the critics as she called them out in a hilarious TikTok video. The reality star shared her first video on the social media platform in February and seems to be sticking to the theme of making fun of her haters. At the time, a soundbite of Kendall from an episode of keeping up with the Kardashians was going viral on TikTok, and fans were making fun of her for what she said. In the clip, the model told her sister Kourtney Kardashian that every blood test she took reaffirmed that she’s built like an athlete. Kendall fired back at her critics by using the audio clip from a video of herself falling while snowboarding and captioning it, “It’s giving “choose me” vibes,” – a phrase that many TikTokers used.

Lately, fans have had a lot to say about Kendall’s physical appearance. The conversations started when the 818 Tequila founder appeared at Superbowl LVI with her friends Hailey and Justin Bieber. Fans immediately remarked that the star appeared to have had lip injections and they weren’t happy about it. They accused the model of trying to look like her younger sister Kylie, who became infamous for her big labia when she started getting fillers around 2015. More recently, fans called out Kendall again after vogue shared a video of the model getting ready for the vanity lounge after the Oscars party, and they thought she looked very different. Kendall’s fans, who think she’s beautiful exactly the way she is, were upset to think she’d want to change her already stunning looks.

However, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter doesn’t have time for all the unsolicited opinions, and she’s letting everyone know it in her new TikTok video. Kendall has seemingly responded to all the criticism she’s received lately about the video-sharing app surrounded by close friends, including her BFF, Hailey. The star used a popular sound on TikTok to call her “obsessed“hate for”stalk her” and “to be a fucking weirdo.Kendall and her friends laughed as they took turns mouthing lines of the audio, with the model beginning the video with her red hair and sequined turquoise dress, looking like Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

One of Kendall’s close girlfriends spoke out, advising critics to “call a psychiatric service“before they all get together to announce,”Bitch, you’re obsessed.The star captioned the video with a winking emoji, suggesting the TikTok was a response to everything everyone has been saying about her lately. While the star is keeping her comments section disabled, likely to protect her psyche and prevent toxic hate, Kendall’s fans have had a very positive response on Twitter. They found the video hysterical and were proud to see their idol defend himself and challenge his detractors.

If anyone is still pondering Kendall’s possible plastic surgeries or other scandals, the star has a strong message for them, stop being so obsessed. Fans will likely have even more opinions to share when The Kardashians premieres on Hulu very soon, and Kendall’s message will likely stay the same. Good for her to defend herself in a very satirical way. After all, fans may have their worries, but it’s Kendall’s life, and she can and always will do whatever she wants.

Source: Kendall Jenner/TikTok

