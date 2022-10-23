Kendall Jenner can’t stand her life as a big celebrity anymore?

After a controversial episode in The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner spoke. She revealed that she couldn’t take the fame anymore!

The slightest actions and gestures of Kendall Jenner are spied on and the young woman can no longer bear it. She confessed that she dreamed of a life away from fame. One thing is certain, she appreciates her life less and less.

“Everything I do arouses hatred”

For several weeks now, Hulu has been broadcasting the . And the least we can say is that Kendall Jenner has not really been unanimous with Internet users.

Some found Kendall Jenner to be very mean. In this famous episode, she goes to Las Vegas for work and felt very anxious. Because of his condition,

On the other hand, the main interested party knows that her behavior can be confusing. She then revealed: “I think what hurts the most is that people think i’m a bad girl” .

Before adding: “Because it just isn’t. It can be upsetting when someone challenges your character. And if only people knew me .

Kendall Jenner also confessed: “Everything I do arouses hatred. I could be walking down the street doing nothing and someone always has something bad to say” . But that’s not all.

After this famous event in Las Vegas, the daughter of Kris Jenner confessed that she supported less and less the celebrity. She confessed that she preferred

Kendall Jenner wants a country farm

Kendall Jenner shared her dreams. She also admitted: “I want to be on a farm in Wyoming with a ton of animals. This is where I want to be” . In The Kardashians, fans confided that she was very discreet.

With Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner has been quite discreet in the Hulu program. If she has more and more difficulty managing notoriety, it’s for a good reason. She is often seized with terrible anxiety attacks.

In an interview with iD magazine last February, she also explained that a lot of things had changed. And that she didn’t have more control over his image.

Kendall Jenner also revealed: “At a young age, I had to give up that control and let someone else represent me however they wanted, for an editorial, a campaign or an advertisement – ​​whatever it was” .

Before admitting: “It was my job” . But now, she has every intention of taking matters into her own hands. She wants control his life and his desires.

Kendall Jenner said: “Now to be on the other side is to take that control back in a way. Build my own brand And feel empowered » .

Kim Kardashian’s sister also confessed: “And it’s been really amazing. As a woman and as someone from a very feminine family, it was really cool to put all my tools to work” .

It remains to be seen, however, whether will decide to withdraw. And to live his celebrity in the countryside, far from him. Case to follow!