Kendall Jenner celebrated boyfriend Devin Booker’s birthday with a sweet tribute

Before filling her Instagram with Halloween content, Kendall Jenner celebrated the fiance Devin Booker!

The basketball player has indeed turned 25 years old Saturday 30 October and for the occasion the model has published a tribute in the Stories.

“Happy birthday best friend ❤️ @dbook“he wrote over a photo of the couple, in which she is seen lying on top of the basketball player while poking her tongue at the camera.

In a later Story he posted a photo of the birthday boy that looks like it was taken during a video call and added three red hearts. You can see them both here saved from an Instagram fan account.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker they have been together for more than a year and recently they swapped a rare display of affection in public at the end of a Phoenix Suns player game.

Last September, they did a foursome vacation with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Kendall Jenner – getty images

In a very short time it’s up to Devin to return the good wishes: Kendall Jenner does 26 years tomorrow, November 3. The two share the same zodiac sign: lo Scorpio!

ph: getty images