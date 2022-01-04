News

Kendall Jenner celebrated New Year’s Eve with boyfriend Devin Booker and BFFs Hailey and Justin Bieber

4 January 2022




Kendall Jenner passed the New Year 2022 together with some of the people most dear to her!

The 26-year-old model took refuge in a cozy chalet to welcome 2022 and posted a photo slideshow on Instagram, which includes a selfie with boyfriend Devin Booker, 25-year-old basketball player. The other images were taken in the middle of nature or in front of the burning fireplace.

Also Hailey Bieber posted a slideshow from her New Year’s Eve and the bucolic background is the same as seen in the BFF images. Not only that, Kendall Jenner herself appears with Hailey in one of the photos and so it’s clear that they just celebrated together.

Couldn’t miss Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, who smiles with her in another shot.

It is not the first time that Kendall and Hailey have spent a vacation together and with their respective loves: last September, they had all flown together to Jamaica.

