Kendall Jenner celebrates the first anniversary of her brand “818 Tequila”!

Yesterday, Kendall Jenner celebrated a big event. The 26-year-old model celebrated the first year of her brand “818 Tequila”.

May 17, 2022, was an important day for Kendall Jenner. Indeed, the model celebrated the first anniversary of its brand, 818 Tequila. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kendall Jenner is following the same path as her sisters

Everyone knows the Kardashian family. It must be recognized that the clan managed to find a place on social networks and in business.

Yes because, if the members of the Kardashian family are not in need, all Kendall Jenner’s sisters launched their business. The least we can say is that these are a hit.

Thus, the first to have taken the plunge is Kim Kardashian. Indeed, in September 2019, the star of the Web decides to release its Skims brand.

The same year, Kourtney launches Poosh, a beauty and wellness website. She shares advice in different areas, such as cosmetics, interior design, maternity and fashion.

In 2021, Kylie Jenner following the movement. Kendall Jenner’s little sister then released her Kylie Cosmetics brand. Very quickly the latter proves to be a success.

So after witnessing the success of her sisters’ brands Kendall Jenner decided to work on yours. To stand out, the model therefore chose to launch her alcohol.

Thus, on May 17, 2021, Kendall Jenner launches its brand, 818 Tequila. To the delight of his fans and tequila drinkers.

Moreover, it has already been a year since its bottles came out. For the occasion, the 26-year-old young woman organized a small celebration for the first year of its brand. MCE TV tells you more!

The first year of 818 Tequila

It’s already been a year since Kendall Jenner released her brand 818 Tequilla, a project that Kylie Jenner has always validated. At the same time, it was almost impossible for the latter to fail.

Yes because, Kendall Jenner is a model known throughout the world. So, it obviously helps to launch your own brand.

Thus, on May 17, 2022, the 26-year-old had the joy of celebrate the first year of 818 Tequila. For the occasion, Kendall Jenner has invited all her friends and family.

On the program, mini-burgers and fries to its guests, as well as other personalized 818 entertainment. But, that’s not all, there was also a basketball shooting game set up for his guests.

Thus, a giant screen showing the film Romeo + Julietand by Baz Luhrmann. One thing is certain, the guests must not have been bored. Quite the contrary!

For the occasion, Kendall Jenner even planned its own cocktail bar called “Kenny’s Cocktail Bar” during the event. Just that !

For his part, Kris Jenner took photos of the bar with a tray of refined cocktails. The opportunity for the latter to boast of the success of his daughter. Looking at the party, you have to believe that Kendall Jenner’s brand still has a bright future ahead of it.