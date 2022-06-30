Kendall Jenner completely naked: her photo with her buttocks in the air is a sensation!

By appearing topless, Kendall even seemed to have inspired her sister Kylie who, a few weeks ago, had displayed herself in a bikini with visible nipples on Instagram. A post that caused a lot of talk and which the ex-candidate of Secret Story, Capucine Anav was indignant about.

Kendall Jenner sexy and single

Would Kendall Jenner feel more free since she separated from basketball player Devin Booker, whose photos of him and her on Instagram she deleted. In any case, she seems for the moment to take full advantage of her celibacy. As a reminder, Kendall and Devin had been together since 2020. Previously, Kim Kardashian’s little sister was in a relationship with the basketball players Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons. To believe that she has a weakness for top athletes!

Nevertheless discreet about his private life, Kendall Jenner spoke on this subject in Keeping up with the Kardashians in June 2021: “Kylie (Jenner) and I have had the opportunity to see our big sisters go through marriages, relationships and breakups in a very public way. It makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest… For me, it is something private that should not be brought to judgment or known to all.expressed the ex-sister-in-law of Kanye West.