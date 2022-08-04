Kendall Jenner debuts brand new cowboy boot tattoo

ads

This isn’t Kendall Jenner’s first rodeo.

The 26-year-old reality star recently added to her collection of tiny tattoos, tattooing a tiny cowboy boot on her left ankle.

Jenner’s tattoo is courtesy of artist Kate McDuffie, also known as “The Ghost Kat,” who shared a cute snap of the model’s “youngest cowgirl boot” on Instagram on Wednesday.

“So small and cute,” wrote one commenter, while others praised the level of detail in the design.

The ‘Kardashian’ star reposted the photo and wrote ‘when at the rodeo’.

The ink appears to have been inspired by a pair of Western boots in Jenner’s own closet, as the star also shared a top-down photo of the shoes on her Instagram Stories.

The model wore mini denim and a “J’adore Cowboys” tank top to the rodeo on Wednesday.kendalljenner/Instagram

McDuffie also gave fans a glimpse of her process, posting sketches as well as a snap of the shoes that inspired the tattoo.

Jenner has been looking west this summer, recently spending time in Idaho and Wyoming.

The tattoo artist behind the design shared her little sketches. theghostkat/Instagram

While in that final state on Wednesday, the 818 Tequila founder shared photos from her trip to the rodeo, posing in a denim miniskirt and white tank top that read ‘I Love Cowboys’ – a riff on the famous “J” of Dior “Adore Dior” tank tops.

It looks like Jenner chose to commemorate the trip with a bit of permanent ink.

Jenner’s boot was captured in great detail. theghostkat/Instagram

